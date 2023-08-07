George Cummins, BBC Sport

It’s a huge week for everyone at Spurs. Tottenham have a huge decision to make.

Sell Harry Kane now and give the funds to Ange Postecoglou or keep Kane for the season and hope the club can convince the striker to sign a new contract? There is no suggestion he will sign a new deal but that is the gamble. Can the club convince him to stay beyond June 2024? At the moment probably not.

It’s one of the key reasons Bayern are pushing so hard for Kane now. Tuchel rates the England striker very highly and Bayern know that signing Kane now will be easier than next summer when he will be available on a free.

I think the time has come to cash in on Kane. Not many Spurs fans will fail to forgive him for leaving when he has given his all for the club. Take the money now and let Postecoglou rebuild for the future.

Chairman Daniel Levy may feel that with Josko Gvardiol joining City for £77.8m then Spurs are entitled to want more for Kane but a decision needs to be made this week on whether he is staying for the season or leaving. It’s best for all parties. Letting this drag onto to the end of the month then selling Kane at the last minute doesn’t really work for anyone.