Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is considering leaving the club for Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia. They have yet to make a formal bid for the 33-year-old midfielder, but do want to sign him. (Telegraph - subscription needed, external)

Meanwhile, the Reds are ready to make an offer for Chelsea's England Under-21 centre-back Levi Colwill. (90min, external)

