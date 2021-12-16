Chelsea v Everton: confirmed team news

Just two changes for Chelsea from the 11 that began the 3-2 win over Leeds at the weekend as Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic come in for Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Neither Havertz or Werner is in the squad, nor is Romelu Lukaku, although N'Golo Kante is back on the bench.

Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Silva, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, James, Ziyech, Mount, Pulisic.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Christensen, Chalobah, Kante, Niguez, Barkley, Sarr.