'Pochettino will have work cut out at Man Utd'

Mauricio Pochettino would have a big task on his hands to create a new identity at Manchester United if he joined the club as manager, says former Premier League midfielder Michael Brown.

Pochettino's PSG side were criticised for lacking identity in their 2-1 defeat by Manchester City and Brown said the Argentine would need to create balance in the Old Trafford dressing room.

"You look straight away at the top of the pitch at Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo. All the talk is that they are completely running the place, running the dressing room. They are the leaders you have to follow, but how do you leave them out?

"It’s such a fine line and we’ve seen Manchester City without that number nine, we’ve seen Chelsea take out the number nine with rapid improvement. There are arguments for and against all the time.

"If Pochettino goes to Manchester United he’s going to have his work cut out. It’s not going to be straightforward and again, it’s about recruitment."

