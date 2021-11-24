Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been making their selections for the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast again.

This week’s subject is unsung heroes from the Premier League era.

Former Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry is on the list.

Barry helped City to the FA Cup in 2011 and the Premier League title in 2011-12.

Richards said: "Gareth Barry would receive the ball anywhere on the pitch and other players would shy away from the ball. When you talk about Man City winning the league you talk of Silva, Aguero, Tevez and Kompany. But Gareth Barry was the missing piece in getting to that level."

