C﻿hris Sutton says there is no way Gareth Southgate can start Harry Maguire in England's World Cup opener against Iran without regular minutes for Manchester United.

Southgate kept the faith with Maguire, selecting him in both of the Three Lions' Nations League games during the international break, despite the United captain making just five appearances under Erik ten Hag this season.

T﻿he defender was at fault for Germany's opening two goals in Monday's 3-3 draw at Wembley, but Sutton said the only way for him to bounce back is to play games.

When asked if he feels sorry for the defender, he told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I really do.

"If Erik ten Hag was watching, he will be thinking: ‘Blimey, can I ever play him for Manchester United again?’

"His confidence is shot to pieces, so how this next two months pans out for Harry Maguire I couldn’t tell you.

"We all know he has to have game time, because how can Gareth trust him if he doesn’t?

"From Harry Maguire’s point of view, he needs to play games. He will want to play games to iron out this lack of form. To build his confidence he needs to somehow find game time - whether it’s in the Europa League or whatever - to build confidence going into the World Cup.

"It would be awful if he doesn’t get any game time and is thrown in against Iran and he is rusty. It’s going to be a huge decision for Gareth Southgate to make and one to really watch.

"If he doesn’t play enough games then he can’t pick him for that first game against Iran."

