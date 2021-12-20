Former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker believes Harry Kane's status as England captain may explain why he was not dismissed against Liverpool on Sunday.

Kane received a yellow card for a strong challenge on Andy Robertson, a tackle Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp described as a "clear 100% red card" and Reo-Coker says player reputation makes a big difference to refereeing decisions.

"That's the human element of football that still exists," Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"If you're a nice guy or a nice person, who as a captain makes referees' jobs easier, then they will be warmer to you.

"This plays a big part in what you can get away with compared to other players."

His former team-mate Carlton Cole agreed, saying: "Kane's studs were up, his body was out of control and it was dangerous.

"Being England captain though does carry some weight and referees can look at you in a different light.

"But profiling of players is dangerous ground to start walking. We can't have less aggressive players getting the benefit of the doubt - VAR was brought in to make it fair."

