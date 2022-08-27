'We showed great character' - Odegaard

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard, speaking to Sky Sports: "It was brilliant. We knew it was going to be a tough game. We fought, showed great team spirit and it’s an amazing feeling.

"We played really well in the first half, we just missed the goal but that happens. He showed great character to come back and score the winning goal. It shows the character of the team. When someone makes a mistake, we lift them back up.

"We have to stay calm, take it game by game, work hard and win the next game. That’s the mindset."

On the club's supporters: "It’s a great chemistry with the fans. We made a mistake with the first goal but they kept supporting us. We’re grateful for all the support we get."