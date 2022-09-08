Graham Potter said he wants to create a team and culture that Chelsea fans can be proud of after joining the club on a five-year deal.

After making the move to Stamford Bridge, he said: "I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club.

"I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of.

"I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity, and in particular Tony Bloom and all the players, staff and supporters for their continued support during my time at the club."

Owner Todd Boehly added: "We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea.

"He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the club. Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch, which will make Chelsea a more successful club.

"He has had a major impact at his previous clubs and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea.

"We look forward to supporting him, his coaching team and the squad in realising their full potential in the coming months and years."