'Grealish will come good'

Jack Grealish's first season at Manchester City hasn't panned out how he would have hoped, but he still has plenty of time to develop, says former England international Karen Carney.

"He’s struggling. He really is," Carney told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"But he’s not the first player to come to Manchester City in his first season and find it difficult.

"They play a very particular way under a manager that is probably very different and that’s why he is the best.

"You look at Joao Cancelo, you look at Rodri - at times they struggled when they first came in and they are just a couple that come to mind.

"He will come good but he’s got to learn and there’s still a lot of development in terms of understanding the game and the role that Manchester City require from him and he’s still got a little bit to go."

