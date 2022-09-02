Sutton's predictions: Everton v Liverpool

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Everton haven't won a game yet and they are not going to start here. They've got Idrissa Gueye back and Neal Maupay should be available, but Liverpool won comfortably at Goodison last season. I don't think it will be easy for them but I expect them to come out of the right side of it.

Mo Salah hasn't got going yet and Liverpool really need to find a consistency, which they are working hard to get through at the minute, but I think they will have too much quality, even though Everton will be super aggressive at Goodison.

Juice Menace's prediction: 1-4

