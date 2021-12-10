Michael Emons, BBC Sport

It was a night when West Ham boss David Moyes looked to the future, with five players (including four defenders) aged 20 or under making their first starts.

But he had earned that position to rotate after four wins and a draw in the side’s opening five Europa League matches meant they finished top of Group H with a game to spare.

West Ham created little but with nine games being played in December, this was a night to rest senior legs and give youngsters a chance.

The Hammers are fourth in the Premier League, with a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Tottenham to come later this month.

They can now forget about the Europa League for a few months until their tournament gets going again in the last-16 phase in March.

With Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Porto among the teams parachuting into the competition from the Champions League, there could be some memorable nights at London Stadium to come next spring.