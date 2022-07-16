Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says the club are finalising deals for two players.

Speaking after the friendly 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers at Celtic Park, the Australian commented: "We're definitely going to add a couple of players. We're working on that at the moment but would expect to do that in the next seven days.

"We have had to be patient just to get the ones that we want and that was much more important than rushing people in. I'm pretty confident we're close to the end point in bringing in a couple, which will help."

So far this summer, Celtic have formalised permanent deals for Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota and Daizen Maeda, who had been on loan, while Alexandro Bernabei and Benjamin Siegrist have also been signed up.