After a debut goal for Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals against Sunderland last season, we asked you whether 18-year-old Charlie Patino now deserves a chance in the first team more regularly.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Andrew: I'd love to see Charlie Patino start to make his mark in the Europa League group stages and the Carabao Cup. This was how Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Nketiah and others forced their way into the senior team and the Premier League. He's the real deal.

Ashley: Personally yes I would like to see more of Charlie Patino in 2022-2023 but for his own improvement he would be better off going on loan to a Championship club.

Jonah: I think that Patino is exactly what Arsenal need. He is young with such great potential and he is a very talented player. He has been at the club since he was a kid and the fans clearly love him and want him to see playing time. Only a few seasons ago Saka was in a similar position to Patino and look at him now. Patino is definitely one to watch.

Ross: A good technical player, no doubt, but needs to get much stronger to be a success in that attacking midfield area. Probably best put out on loan to let him gather more experience (time on pitch with Arsenal will he very limited) and grow a year or so.