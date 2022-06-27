Jordan Henderson's motivation has "always been to prove people wrong" and the Liverpool captain never wants that to change.

That's a key message in Nike Football's new documentary, external - 'Jordan Henderson is Never Done' - where the story of his Sunderland roots through to his outstanding record as skipper under Jurgen Klopp is told.

"When you lose a big game or a final, the motivation can stay with you for a long time," he says. "It can energise you and give you more fuel to put it right.

"My motivation has always been to prove people wrong. I've learned to deal with it and use it in a positive way."

His manager appears on the film and is glowing about his number 14.

"When things are going well, everyone is vocal and keeping the boys going but when it's not going well, you still need someone to do that," Klopp says.

"On top of that, he's a great footballer and we shouldn't forget that. All of this makes him the perfect captain for Liverpool."