Former West Ham midfielder Mark Noble will feature in Soccer Aid, just weeks after retiring from football.

The 35-year-old Hammers legend will represent an England XI at London Stadium on 12 June alongside a host of celebrities and former players.

Noble can expect to play with the likes of ex-players Jamie Carragher, Joe Cole and Teddy Sheringham, as well as celebrities such as Mark Wright, Liam Payne and Sir Mo Farah.

They will take on a World XI that includes former sprinter Usain Bolt and ex-players such as Roberto Carlos and Andrea Pirlo.

“I was touched when Soccer Aid for Unicef invited me to play for England,” said Noble.

“Playing for your country is the greatest honour for any professional athlete – and Sunday, 12 June will be no different for me, or for my kids who are big Soccer Aid fans!

"Add to that the fact this is for such a special cause and I can’t wait to run out in front of 60,000 fans at London Stadium one last time. It will be an emotional day, for sure – but I want you all to share it with me.”