Romelu Lukaku will be in Milan on Wednesday to have his medical before rejoining Inter Milan.

Chelsea last week agreed to loan Lukaku back to the Serie A side, which includes Inter paying a loan fee of about 8m euros (£6.9m).

Lukaku is going back to the club he left to join Chelsea for a record £97.5m 12 months ago.

The Belgium striker has become increasingly frustrated at Stamford Bridge, though he was the Blues' top scorer last season with 15 goals.