Idris: There’s a huge rebuild job required at Manchester United, the problem is all the available top players want to play in next season's Champions League. I think Erik ten Hag should be given time, youth players who won the FA Youth Cup to be given a long-term chance and for the recruitment to be focused on young unproven talent from around the globe.

Dale: With so many outs happening at Manchester United, it would be good to see them do the following deals they've been linked with in my opinion... Jurrien Timber, Pau Torres, Frenkie de Jong, Arnaut Danjuma, Robert Lewandowski, Christopher Nkunku, Antony, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount and Richarlison.

Tony: Ten Haag is right in prioritising the midfield. Ideally I would like to see N'Golo Kante and De Jong to start with. Could do with Marcus Rashford being an all-out striker to pair up with Ronaldo. Looking forward to seeing what youth strikers come through also.

Miles: It’s all about behaviours. I’d like to see individuals brought in who actively want to play for our club and role model graft and togetherness. If that means we pass on ‘big names’ looking for a ‘quick buck’, so be it.

Dylan: There are issues with quality, depth and most worryingly mentality throughout the squad. Hopefully, some of that can be sorted through a new coach with a set identity. A striker to support/eventually replace Ronaldo is key, as is a first-class defensive midfielder. A new centre-back and right-back would be welcome too. Depth is needed across the board too. In short, good luck Erik!

Bazz: United must not be bullied in to a lack of ambition. All the talk of overspending is meaningless, the point of football is not to make a profit selling players! United MUST spend big this summer to refresh the squad and replace a raft of outgoings. De Jong, Timber, Torres, Kante, Sosa, Nkunku - this should be a MINIMUM. Up the ambition.

