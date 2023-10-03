Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin, speaking to BBC Sport: "My closest Premier League team geographically is Newcastle United, so I see a lot of them. They have been a sleeping giant, but it hasn't been a particularly restful slumber for the fans. They always believed - in fact, they knew - they deserved better.

"Things are looking healthier now than they have for decades with the fans still rubbing their eyes as they wake up to the fact it is happening so quickly.

"After a worrying wobble losing to Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton, in the past fortnight they have won 8-0 at Sheffield United, beaten City, sampled the delights of the San Siro and grabbed a point from AC Milan, and then casually saw off Burnley at the weekend. They are 11-0 up in those last four games - and next up it's Paris St-Germain at St James' Park.

"When Kylian Mbappe runs out to be hit by that wall of noise on Wednesday, it will underline that Newcastle are finally dining at the very top table and looking very comfortable there.

"I just hope Eddie Howe stays fearless. Among the biggest strengths of the Premier League is its pace and intensity. This is not the time to be too cautious. This is the time for a hard, working-class, northern English welcome - to find out if the French aristocrats are up for the fight."