Hibernian 4-2 St Mirren: Analysis

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland at Easter Road

Montgomery clearly gives one heck of a half-time team-talk. It was hard to decipher who the home side were in the first 45 minutes, but the real Hibs certainly turned up in the second half.

Pace, energy, movement and goals. The description of Boyle applies to the whole Hibs team, who got a well-deserved ovation at the end as the home fans looked forward to November's League Cup semi-final against Aberdeen.

St Mirren will be scratching their heads a little at this one, though. They were comfortably 1-0 up at half-time and, indeed, should have been two up but for Toyosi Olusanya's wasteful lob.

Stephen Robinson's side did well to rally at 2-2, but somehow yet again let the game slip away from them after that.

It is a painful way to end a fine unbeaten run. Hampden was there for them, only to be snatched away by Boyle's double.