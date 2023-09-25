Hearts extend Devlin contract

Hearts have exercised an option to extend Cammy Devlin's contract by a year, keeping the Australian midfielder at the club until the summer of 2025.

Devlin signed for Hearts in 2021 from A-League side Newcastle Jets, and has established himself as a key player at the club, making 81 appearances and scoring five goals.

“It’s great news that Cammy will be a Hearts player beyond the end of this season," head coach Steven Naismith said.

“It shouldn’t be underestimated how difficult it is for a young player to move to the other side of the world and adapt to a different style of football as well as a different way of life.

“But it’s to Cammy’s credit that he’s done it seamlessly. He gets the club, gets the expectations of playing for Hearts and he thrives on it.

“He’s always improving and I’m excited to see just how far he can push himself, and the team, forward.”