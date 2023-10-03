Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones will serve a three-match suspension after the Reds' appeal against his sending-off at Tottenham was rejected.

Jones was initially shown a yellow card for a 26th-minute tackle on Yves Bissouma, but it was upgraded to a straight red after referee Simon Hooper was advised to go to the pitchside monitor by VAR.

The 22-year-old will now miss the Premier League games against Brighton, Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Forward Diogo Jota was also dismissed during Saturday's 2-1 defeat and will be suspended for this weekend's match at Brighton.