Aberdeen job a 'real privilege' for Burrows
New chief executive Alan Burrows has described his Aberdeen job as a "real privilege" and cited his positive relationship with chairman Dave Cormack as a reason for choosing the Dons amid interest from "a number of clubs".
“Aberdeen is an excellent football club with a rich and decorated history and ambitious plans for a successful future," said Burrows.
"I’ve built up a good working relationship with the chairman over the years and was very pleased when he got in touch.
“There is much to do, on and off the pitch, and I am excited and eager to work with the many talented staff who I know are in place at Pittodrie.
"I am also keen to immerse myself as much as I can in the city and with the supporters, so I can best reflect the traditions and expectations of the Dons fanbase."
