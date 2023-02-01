A deflated Che Adams insists there are positives to take despite Southampton failing to reach the final of the Carabao Cup after defeat at Newcastle United on Tuesday.

By the time the Scotland international scored a fine goal, Southampton were already two down on the night, and three behind on aggregate, to their high-flying hosts - and the deficit proved too tough to close.

"In the second half, we played with more fluidity and controlled the tempo," Adams told BBC Radio Solent. "We were a bit more composed and had confidence to start playing our football, but the tie was out of reach by then.

"We need to do that from minute one, but unfortunately we let in two sloppy goals and that killed our momentum."

Southampton face another test on the road at the weekend when they travel to Brentford and Adams says full focus is on pulling away from Premier League relegation trouble.

"We dust ourselves down and focus on Saturday now," he added. "We know every game will be tough so we have to stick together as a group and keep building on the positives."

