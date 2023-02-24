Carter-Vickers has 'no problem' with Rangers striker's boast

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

Cameron Carter-Vickers has “no problem” with Rangers striker Fashion Sakala saying the Ibrox side are better than Celtic and referring to them as “the other mob”.

Sakala’s comments have added to the build-up to Sunday’s League Cup final between the Glasgow rivals, but Celtic defender Carter-Vickers is taking them in his stride.

“For me, I’ve got no problem with it,” said the USA international. “I think every professional sportsman has to have some level of self-belief to get to where they are.

“For me, it’s a normal comment for a professional sportsman to make.”

Both sides are protecting significant domestic unbeaten runs - 16 matches for Rangers, 23 for Celtic. All of which adds to the drama for Carter-Vickers, who highlighted the collective effort of Celtic’s defensive solidity amid his own impressive performances at the heart of the backline.

“It starts from the front for us,” he said. “Our attacking players pressing the ball and trying to regain the ball as high up the pitch as they can.

“And then for me it’s just about consistency. I think the more you play with players, the more you get to know them and normally the better things become. “

Carter-Vickers will relish the frenzied atmosphere at Hampden after admitting his first Old Firm derby – Celtic's 3-0 home win last season that sent them top of the Premiership - left him stunned.

“The noise that night was ridiculous and it definitely did take me by surprise a little bit,” he said. “But I’m used to it now and it’s definitely a great environment to play in.”