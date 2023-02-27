Brighton's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Stoke City on Tuesday is a "crucial game" for the club, according to manager Roberto de Zerbi.

"Tomorrow is not an important game, it's a crucial game because we want to arrive at Wembley to play the semi-final," he said.

"OK, there will be another game if we win, but we have to stay focused on Stoke.

"We studied Stoke and they can play in different ways. They can play with five defenders, sometimes four defenders and we have to be ready to show our quality and to show our mentality.

"Our mentality is more important than our technical or tactical ability.

"We need to find a victory because our last victory was against Bournemouth three weeks ago. We want to win the game and play well."