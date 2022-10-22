B﻿BC Scotland's Thomas Duncan

Livingston, with probably the lowest budget in the division, are always well set up by Martindale. Given the resource gulf to a lot of teams, his plans don't always work, but the manager time and again proves himself one of the shrewdest in the division.

After a magnificent start through Nouble's well-taken goal, they defended admirably and you would probably have backed them to see out a win if it was not for the sending off.