M﻿ike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

The odds on Julen Lopetegui becoming the new head coach of Wolves shortened quickly this week, as doubts emerged over how long he will remain in charge of Sevilla. If, as reports from Spain suggest, Lopetegui is punished for Sevilla’s poor start, the timing may prove fortuitous, allowing Wolves to fulfil a six-year courtship.

Lopetegui has said that, in 2016, he and Wolves’ then-prospective owners, Fosun, “worked hand in hand” as he was lined up to become manager. Just as Fosun was completing the takeover, Lopetegui became Spain coach instead. Rather than work with Kenny Jackett, Fosun instead plumped for the altogether more colourful Walter Zenga. In terms of a gearchange between the public styles of successive managers, that remains hard to beat.

If appointed, Lopetegui would find a rather different club from six years ago. Then, they were a middling Championship side – albeit a club revived by Jackett’s remarkable clean-up job. After flirting with a quick return to the Premier League, they had settled back into the level of most of the previous 20 years.

Now, the new coach will inherit a talent-studded squad, but with obvious problems – limited in depth despite summer investment, and with some appearing disillusioned. The energy and vigour of their better times under Nuno Espirito Santo and Bruno Lage has faded. On the field, Wolves appear to have lost self-confidence.

Wolves look likely to go to Chelsea this weekend with academy coaches Steve Davis and James Collins taking the team. That may be a relatively unpressured game, but the run following it – with Nottingham Forest at home on 15 October – will not be.

Wolves must get the appointment right, but there is no time to waste if the new coach is to have a meaningful chance to make a difference before that run of matches.

