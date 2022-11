Celtic's Champions League campaign didn't exactly go to plan, and ended in emphatic defeat at the Bernabeu as Real Madrid hammered them 5-1.

Back on the home front, though, things are much more on track and with Rangers playing on Sunday, Celtic have the opportunity to go seven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, even if just for a day, if they collect three points against Dundee United on Saturday afternoon.

