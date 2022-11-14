W﻿e asked for your thoughts on Sunday's match from Craven Cottage.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

R﻿odney: United were lucky and failed to put the game to bed today - and very nearly paid the price for wayward passing and not being clinical enough with their many opportunities to score. Alejandro Garnacho is showing that there is no accounting for youth and thoroughly enjoyed the freedom to play his football unhinged. Well done that lad.

P﻿ushpender: Christian Eriksen is a great asset to any team. His energy, unrelenting effort and excellent ball distribution show off his class. De Gea, as always, made fine and crucial saves. The young Garnacho impressed by his super finish in the last moments.

M﻿arker: The performance from 30 minutes in wasn't good from United. It's hard to say they deserved the win but there was an excellent finish from a real prospect. Ten Hag has instilled a number of things which are good, though we are some way off being able to compete at highest levels. At the current time it's reasonable to say we are a top-six side but notch more.