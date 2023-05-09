We asked for your views on Rangers' 1-0 Premiership win against Aberdeen on Sunday.

Here's what you said:

Ronnie: It felt like and played like an end-of-season game with nothing to play for, which is disappointing. Cantwell was the stand-out player. Sakala and Matondo continue to frustrate and are wasteful. McCrorie looked the part in goal and Yilmaz did well but overall we lacked real goal threat. Alfredo has chucked it, the problem is we have nobody else to lead the line.

Frazer: Raskin's ability to move the ball around is top class. Cantwell is a workhorse! Beale’s going to have a field day clearing out the deadwood to bring in more like Todd.

Charlie: We have a high percentage of play against most teams but we just don’t have the strikers to finish teams off. Our manager has to bring in players who can handle the intensity of playing for Rangers, otherwise we will have another mediocre season.

Andy: Same old, same old, only one real change, the keeper. We should have wholesale changes for the last four games, we're guaranteed second so let's see what others can do. I’m still not convinced Beale is the man for the job, he has to learn above all beating Celtic is the only priority no matter our position in the league.

Joseph: The quicker we get new recruits in, the better. Play the young boys until the end of the season at least they'll give 100% for the jersey.

Dougie: We need another five or six players with the skill, attitude, drive and foresight of Mr Cantwell please!

Ross: Beale is not the man for Rangers. Why put Morelos on when he's leaving? You won't learn anything, Lowry would have been a better choice. There's nothing to play for now, so look at the players that are committed to the badge, give them a shot, and leave the rest at home.

Steve: This Rangers team must retain their pacy players and focus on attack at speed - this is the most effective way to be successful as their slow build-up is making very hard work of breaking down teams with 10 men behind the ball. Robby McCrorie deserves a run as number one and Hagi needs more game-time but some key signings up front and at the back are vital.