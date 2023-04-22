St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson tells BBC Scotland that his side's performances all season have allowed them an off day as they clinched a top-six finish.

He said: “Hard one today because it’s probably as bad as we’ve performed all season.

“We’ve earned the right to have a performance like that, because throughout the 33 games we’ve terrific.

“I’m absolutely delighted for the group of players, they're so together, we know we’re better than what we showed today.

“We’ve earned that little bit of luck over these 33 games. Credit to Kilmarnock. When you don’t play well you always look at your faults but Kilmarnock played well.”

On his side’s post-split games, he added: “This will be a new experience for a lot of them in the top-six but we’ve proved we’re good enough to be here.”