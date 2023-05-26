Martindale reveals scale of summer rebuild he faces

Livingston boss David Martindale says he will have to replace a third of his squad this summer.

Skipper Nicky Devlin is leaving to join Aberdeen, while Jack Fitzwater and Stephane Omeonga are also among the departures as they exit as free agents.

“I’m probably still looking to bring in 33% of my squad, something along those lines," Martindale told the BBC's Scottish football podcast.

“I’m losing Nicky, Fitzy, wee Steph, and that’s players I’ve offered new contracts to that are going to try their luck elsewhere.

“There’s probably another three or four who are out of contract that I’ve not been able to offer deals to.

“And there’s probably another three or four in the building that I’ve had a conversation with and told them their game-time is going to be very limited next year and it’s best for both parties that they move on.

“So right now I’m looking at [signing] around six players."

