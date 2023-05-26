Jurgen Klopp is bullish about Liverpool's future, despite his clear disappointment at missing out on the Champions League.

Manchester United's commanding win over Chelsea on Thursday confirmed the Reds will play Europa League football next season.

Klopp accepts his side have fallen short of the required standards this year but says he has seen enough to be optimistic.

"It's not a season we will talk about," he said. "We have failed to give our people more to enjoy.

"But nobody is tired, everybody cares and everybody wants to do their best. The unity between us and the supporters is so important. That trust and faith is a super basis for us.

"We have created this atmosphere and I love that. It will be a trampoline for us and that for me is the trophy we have won this year."

It is Liverpool's lowest final position since Klopp's first season in charge, 2015-16, but Klopp is not overly concerned that missing the top tier of European football will affect his transfer plans.

"It's obviously possible," he said. "But we are prepared. It is a long window and we have time."