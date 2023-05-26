McCrorie aims to 'follow in McGregor's footsteps' at Ibrox

Calum Macdonald, BBC Sport Scotland

Robby McCrorie is ready to lean on outgoing Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor for advice as he looks to succeed the Ibrox icon as first choice.

“Allan has been the best the best keeper I’ve seen at Rangers in my lifetime,” said the 25-year-old.

“Even personally, going forward, he’s a mate, when I’m looking for advice he’s always going to be there for me, there’s not been anybody better in terms of setting the standard and I obviously want to follow in those footsteps."

McCrorie, who has been with Rangers since the age of eight, has been handed his chance in the final games of the season by manager Michael Beale.

And despite Rangers targeting a keeper this summer, the 25-year-old believes he can be number one.

“It's obviously wide open, I think the gaffer said somebody will be coming in in the summer, it’s an opportunity,” he added.

“I just want to work hard and put myself forward. I wouldn’t be here (if I didn’t think I could be number one) and that’s the mentality you need to have at the club, everybody should be pushing to start."