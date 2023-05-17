'Aberdeen remain in driving seat with terrific incentive for win v Hearts'

Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland

The biggest game of the top-six takes place this weekend.

Yes, there has been a derby in Glasgow and there is another in Edinburgh on the final day, but Saturday’s battle between Hearts and Aberdeen will have a huge say on who finishes third and the tantalising prospect of group stage European football, with the usual caveat of Caley Thistle not producing the mother of Scottish Cup final shocks against Celtic next month.

The Dons head to the capital with a five-point cushion in third spot with three games to go and know that a win at Tynecastle would probably seal it which will be a terrific incentive for the visitors who looked disjointed against Hibernian.

They also appear to have several injury concerns in the wake of that match, most notably an apparent hamstring problem picked up by Duk, who would be a key player for Barry Robson as his players return to the city for the first time since they shipped 11 goals in two January visits either side of their Scottish Cup debacle in Darvel.

This is very much a fixture that has favoured the home team in recent seasons with Hearts’ record at Pittodrie arguably worse than Aberdeen’s is at Tynecastle.

Having covered Hearts’ last two home fixtures, this will be a dangerous game for Barry Robson’s men. The hosts’ 4-2-4 formation obliterated Ross County and was well on top against Celtic before Alex Cochrane’s controversial red card shifted the match into an alternate reality.

Steven Naismith will want his team to go for the jugular from the off as they did in those two games so the opening stages of the game will be crucial to the outcome. However, even a home win would see Aberdeen remain in the driving seat as they host St Mirren, while Hearts go to Ibrox to take on Rangers in the subsequent midweek card. Robson, however, will be aiming to get the job done at the first opportunity with a trip to Celtic Park rounding off their campaign.