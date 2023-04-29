Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Relegation would be exasperating for supporters and affect the expansion of the club, but it would probably not be as catastrophic as in 2004.

Leeds are not saddled with the same unmanageable debt that saw former chairman Ken Bates eventually plunge them into administration. The latest accounts show an operating loss of £34m on a record turnover of £189m.

As things stand, majority takeover by the San Francisco 49ers is expected should the club stay in the Premier League. Relegation may not prevent that but the decrease in revenues could hamper plans to develop Elland Road to a 60,000 capacity.

It is unlikely head coach Javi Gracia would stay and players would be sold. Wilfried Gnonto, Illan Meslier, Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams would likely chase top-level football, while contributing to a wage bill that stands at £121m.

Leeds' ability to make an immediate return would depend on who comes in to manage experienced heads such as Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper and develop youngsters such as Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Cresswell, along with emerging talents Archie Gray and Darko Gyabi.

Regardless, the club needs a reset whether it goes up or down.

