Brentford v Man City: Pick of the stats
- Published
Man City have won their final league game in eight of the last nine seasons, including each of the last six in a row. Their last such defeat was at home to Norwich in the 2012-13 campaign (2-3).
Brentford have won four of their last five Premier League games (L1), more than they had in their previous 13 combined (W3 D6 L4). The Bees have also lost just one of their last 14 home league games (W7 D6).
Bryan Mbeumo has been involved in six goals in his last six Premier League games (4 goals, 2 assists), and is looking to score in three consecutive league games for Brentford for the first time since December 2019 (a run of four).