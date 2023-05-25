Man City have won their final league game in eight of the last nine seasons, including each of the last six in a row. Their last such defeat was at home to Norwich in the 2012-13 campaign (2-3).

Brentford have won four of their last five Premier League games (L1), more than they had in their previous 13 combined (W3 D6 L4). The Bees have also lost just one of their last 14 home league games (W7 D6).