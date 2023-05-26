Pete Davey, LoadedMagNUFC, external

Joelinton

The Brazilian battering ram has been outstanding in Newcastle's rise this season. He sets the tone with his work-rate and very few can handle his pace and power. Crucially, his versatility has been key whether he's in a midfield three or on the left wing, and he is now adding goals to his game. Brazil will soon be calling and he only cost £40m!

Kieran Trippier

The skipper led by example. His calmness under pressure has helped guide this inexperienced team through difficult periods this season,and he is also crucial to everything good we do on the pitch. Corners, free-kicks, chances created - stats better than most midfielders and attackers. My captain!

Callum Wilson

Perhaps a surprise choice if this was done before April, but his late form has been the catalyst in our resurgence to cement a top-four place. Whether rotated off the bench or starting, he's hitting the net with important goals, and has 18 for the season going into the final game. After a quiet start to 2023, Wilson is BACK!

Sven Botman

The young Netherlands defender is everything I expected him to be and more. Calmness personified with the ball at his feet, but added steel in our backline as well. Strong as an ox, with a no-nonsense mentality when defending. At 23, he will only get better. What a debut season!

