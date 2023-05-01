Chris Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Both of these teams are in the bottom three and a win would be huge for whoever gets it.

I still think Leicester are a bit of a soft touch at the back but there are signs they have found a little bit of spark under Dean Smith. Jamie Vardy is back in the side and looking lively and we know how sharp James Maddison is.

Everton's performances have fallen away and they seem very short of confidence too but you know what their manager Sean Dyche will do here - he will target the Foxes from set-plays, which is where they have struggled.

It might work but I still think Leicester will have too much quality for them and it is hard to see Everton surviving if they do lose a game like this.

Do I trust Leicester defensively? Absolutely not. Do I trust them to defend set-pieces? No chance. But what I did see from them in their draw with Leeds was a bit of belief and they had some of their swagger back.

Leicester will fancy themselves to win this - Everton won't.

Blanco's prediction: I almost went 1-1 here but it is a big game and I wanted to pick a winner. 1-0

