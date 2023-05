Ajax value 21-year-old Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber - who has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool - at 50m euros (£44m). (Sky Sports Germany, external)

United have identified three back-up options to Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane - Eintracht Frankfurt's 24-year-old France international Randal Kolo Muani, Roma's England forward Tammy Abraham, 25, and Inter Milan's Argentina international Lautaro Martinez, 25. (FourFourTwo, external)

