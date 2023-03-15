Leeds United have agreed to sign Barcelona and Spain forward Ilias Akhomach, 18, at the end of the season. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

Leeds United duo Wilfried Gnonto and Weston McKennie could be involved in a swap deal with Juventus in the summer. American midfielder McKennie, 24, is currently on loan to Leeds but Juventus are open to making it a permanent deal with Italian forward Gnonto, 19, going the other way. (Calciomercatoweb.it - in Italian), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column