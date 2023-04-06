'Old Firm financial gap has narrowed but Celtic still have advantages'

The financial gap between the Old Firm has narrowed but Celtic still have “advantages”, says football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

“As recently as 2018, Celtic were generating £69m more than Rangers,” Maguire told the BBC’s Scottish football podcast.

“By 2022, that had dropped to £1m, albeit that was on the basis of Rangers doing extremely well and getting to the Europa League final.

“Certainly the gap has narrowed. Celtic still have advantages in terms of having a bigger stadium and their commercial deals, they probably have longer relationships with some of their commercial partners. And that does give them a wee head start when every season commences."

On the gulf in finances between the big two and the rest of the Premiership, Maguire said: “Between them, Rangers and Celtic contributed 96% of the transfer spend in 2022, sot that’s a huge amount and it does make it difficult/impossible for another club to become competitive.

“And then you look at the wage gap as well. Celtic’s wages are 10 to 15 times as much as some other clubs in the Premiership.

“And football is a talent game and talent follows the money. So if there are good players at other clubs then Rangers and Celtic are in a very strong position to acquire those players by being able to make an offer they genuinely can’t refuse.”