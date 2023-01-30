Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

The deal for Leicester City's second January signing, Tete, is only six months long - and there's a complicated reason behind this.

Because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he was able to sign for Lyon until the end of the season. Leicester have essentially bought him out of that deal, but he still has a contract with Shakhtar Donetsk until 31 December this year.

This means the Foxes will have to renegotiate for their first Brazilian player again in the summer, should they want to sign him permanently.

Alternatively, they could sign him on a pre-contract agreement for free in the summer - but he would only be able to join following the expiration of his Shakhtar deal on 31 December.

He will add much needed flair, threat and goals to the forward line as the Foxes prepare themselves for a relegation battle.

And perhaps most importantly, he will be able to play on the right wing, which will free playmaker James Maddison to come back into the midfield. That could be key to the rest of the season for Leicester.