Brighton have announced the signing of 18-year-old Cork City striker Mark O'Mahony on a contract until 2025.

The Republic of Ireland U19's international will join up with the club's under-21 squad, subject to international clearance.

“I got to know the club and the coaches well during my trial and I knew early on that I wanted to sign here," said the forward.

“Brighton’s academy is one of the best in the country, especially with the way young players are given an opportunity and a pathway.

“I spoke to a few of the Irish boys in the group about what the club is like and they all spoke really highly of what’s in place here, so it was an easy decision.”