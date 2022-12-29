Livi await work permit to complete De Lucas deal

Livingston are set to sign Dominican Republic international defender Luiyi de Lucas.

The club confirmed a red tape hurdle has been cleared after the Scottish FA granted the 28-year-old a governing body endorsement.

"We're currently going through the process to obtain a work permit for Luiyi," Livi added.

De Lucas, who is out of contract after two years with Finnish club Haka, featured as a trialist for Livi on their recent winter training camp in Turkey.