W﻿ill Faulks, Talk Chelsea, external

The final games of the international break are being played later, with players now set to return to their clubs until the World Cup itself, in six weeks' time.

For Chelsea fans, these next few days will feel particularly long, as they await the chance to see their team in action for just the second time since the start of September.

In that time, they've changed their manager, and all eyes will be on Graham Potter's team for the game against Crystal Palace this weekend as he picks his first Premier League team as Blues coach.

In the one match Potter has managed so far, there were no huge surprises, but there were certainly some novel ideas. He's now had another two weeks with a lot of his squad, and any big decisions in his selection this weekend could be extremely significant long term.

He has had more time on the training pitch than any manager appointed in mid-season could have hoped for, but not had any competitive games in which he could put his ideas into practice.

Now the situation will reverse, and his team face a punishing run of games which will make or break their season across three competitions.