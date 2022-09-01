Manchester City defensive midfielder Claudio Gomes has signed for Italian Serie B side Palermo.

The 22-year-old joined City from Paris Saint-Germain in 2018 and has made several appearances for the Citizens in the Community Shield, Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

He spent the 2021-22 season on loan with Barnsley, making 32 appearances in total for the Oakwell side, scoring once.