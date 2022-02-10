Spurs' loss to Southampton 'a huge setback'
- Published
Tottenham's "milky" performances will cost them ground in the race for the top four, according to former Spurs midfielder Michael Brown.
Son Heung-min put them in front against Southampton with 20 minutes left on Wednesday, but they were caught out by two crosses in two minutes and fell to defeat.
"This was a game to get towards the top four," Brown said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "But it's horrific defending and losing today is a huge setback.
"Their performances are so inconsistent - a bit milky. You know exactly what quality James Ward-Prowse will deliver but Spurs don't go tight and that will be punished at any level.
"Antonio Conte has so much to do with those defenders."