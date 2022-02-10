Spurs' loss to Southampton 'a huge setback'

Tottenham's "milky" performances will cost them ground in the race for the top four, according to former Spurs midfielder Michael Brown.

Son Heung-min put them in front against Southampton with 20 minutes left on Wednesday, but they were caught out by two crosses in two minutes and fell to defeat.

"This was a game to get towards the top four," Brown said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "But it's horrific defending and losing today is a huge setback.

"Their performances are so inconsistent - a bit milky. You know exactly what quality James Ward-Prowse will deliver but Spurs don't go tight and that will be punished at any level.

"Antonio Conte has so much to do with those defenders."

Listen to full analysis of Spurs' defeat on BBC Sounds