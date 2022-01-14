Liverpool's Takumi Minamino "saw his name in lights" in front of the Kop when he missed a glorious late chance against Arsenal, according to Everton Women and England forward Izzy Christiansen.

The Reds toiled against the resolute 10 men of Arsenal but Minamino had the perfect opportunity to win the game, only to blaze over from seven yards.

"It was a big chance for Minamino," Christiansen told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "

"He just needed a simple sidefoot finish but I think he saw his name in lights at the Kop end."

Without their Africa Cup of Nations duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Liverpool didn't have a shot on target, despite their opponents being a man down from the 24th minute.

"It seemed like Liverpool had no ideas," Christiansen added. "They were lacking creativity and not having those two really exposed people like Minamino."

